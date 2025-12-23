Yemen Peace Hope: Major Prisoner Release Agreement

In a significant breakthrough hailed as a 'step towards peace,' Yemen's internationally recognised government and the Houthi group have agreed to release approximately 2,700 prisoners detained during the conflict. The announcement was confirmed by both Saudi and Houthi officials.

Saudi Ambassador Mohamed Al-Jabir revealed through a post on X (formerly Twitter) that this historic agreement came under the auspices of the UN Special Envoy for Yemen and the International Committee of the Red Cross. This development paves the way for all detainees to be reunited with their families after years of separation.

According to Abdelkader al-Murtada, head of the Houthi National Committee for Prisoners' Affairs, and spokesperson Mohamed Abdusalam, the agreement includes prisoners from Saudi Arabia and Sudan. The move marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing peace process in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)