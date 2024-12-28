Left Menu

Chaos in Gaza: Kamal Adwan Hospital Under Siege

Israeli forces raided Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza, causing evacuations and a fire at the site. The Israeli military claims Hamas fighters used the hospital as a stronghold, but Hamas denies this. The conflict has resulted in significant casualties and widespread displacement within Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 00:59 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 00:59 IST
On Friday, Israeli forces launched a significant assault on the Kamal Adwan Hospital, located on Gaza's northern boundary, requiring scores to flee amid the chaos. Health ministry officials reported part of the medical facility was in flames. Concurrently, other Israeli strikes across Gaza claimed at least 25 lives, including 15 fatalities in a single Gaza City residence.

The Palestinian health ministry indicated a communications blackout with hospital personnel, asserting Israeli forces have ignited the medical facility. IDF countered, suggesting it had taken measures to minimize civilian harm and ensured the safe evacuation of patients and staff before operations began. They accused Hamas of using the hospital as a bastion, an allegation the group refuted.

The ongoing hostilities have seen Gaza's hospitals repeatedly targeted and civilian sites heavily damaged. Dramatic footage showing smoke billowing from Kamal Adwan has circulated, and reports suggest potential plans for a security buffer zone following the fighting. This conflict emerged after a fatal Hamas-led assault on southern Israel in early October.

(With inputs from agencies.)

