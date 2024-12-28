Brooklyn Man Indicted for Horrific Subway Murder and Arson

Sebastian Zapeta, charged with the brutal murder and arson of a woman on a New York City subway, has been formally indicted by a grand jury. The indictment includes charges of first-degree and second-degree murder as well as first-degree arson, according to Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez.

The tragic incident occurred when Zapeta allegedly set the victim on fire while she was asleep on the F train at Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue station, prosecutors detailed. The victim, who remains unidentified, died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, according to the medical examiner report.

The case has garnered attention due to the suspect's immigration status, as Zapeta is a Guatemalan citizen unlawfully residing in the U.S. Investigations continue while Zapeta awaits arraignment, facing the possibility of life imprisonment with no parole.