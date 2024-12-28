Maharashtra's Crackdown on Illegal Immigration: ATS Arrests 16 Bangladeshis

In a significant crackdown on illegal immigration, Maharashtra's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has apprehended 16 Bangladeshi nationals, including six women. These individuals were found entering India without valid documents and have been living in the country illegally.

Officials revealed that the arrests were part of a coordinated effort involving the ATS and local police across Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Solapur. Charges have been filed against them under the Foreigners Act, with evidence pointing to their use of forged documents to acquire Indian identity cards.

Further, a joint operation by ATS and police in Jalna district led to the arrest of three more Bangladeshis working illegally at local crusher machines. The authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the forgery of identity papers and lengthy illegal stays in India.

