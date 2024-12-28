Crackdown on Illegal Poppy Cultivation in Manipur

In a significant security operation, seven acres of illegal poppy cultivation were eradicated in Manipur's Churachandpur district. The operation was led by a coordinated team comprising the Manipur Police, Assam Rifles, and forest department officials, supported by an executive magistrate.

The raid took place in the T Lhanghoimol area and targeted illicit poppy plantations, which are often linked to drug production and trafficking. The efforts reflect a broader crackdown on such illegal activities in the region.

An FIR has been lodged, and investigators are actively working to identify and prosecute the cultivators involved. This operation signifies a step forward in curbing illegal drug cultivation in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)