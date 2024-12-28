Left Menu

Crackdown on Illegal Poppy Cultivation in Manipur

In Manipur's Churachandpur district, a joint operation by security forces and forest officials successfully destroyed seven acres of illicit poppy cultivation. An FIR has been filed, and authorities are striving to identify and apprehend those responsible for the illegal activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 28-12-2024 09:57 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 09:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant security operation, seven acres of illegal poppy cultivation were eradicated in Manipur's Churachandpur district. The operation was led by a coordinated team comprising the Manipur Police, Assam Rifles, and forest department officials, supported by an executive magistrate.

The raid took place in the T Lhanghoimol area and targeted illicit poppy plantations, which are often linked to drug production and trafficking. The efforts reflect a broader crackdown on such illegal activities in the region.

An FIR has been lodged, and investigators are actively working to identify and prosecute the cultivators involved. This operation signifies a step forward in curbing illegal drug cultivation in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

