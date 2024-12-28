Left Menu

Factory Blaze Leads to Blast in Delhi

A fire at a namkeen factory in Najafgarh, southwest Delhi, led to a blast that injured four workers. The incident took place on a Saturday morning, prompting immediate action from the Delhi Fire Services. Efforts to control the blaze are ongoing, officials reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2024 10:54 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 10:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling incident on Saturday morning, a fire at a namkeen factory in Najafgarh, southwest Delhi, caused a blast that left four workers injured.

Authorities received an emergency call at 8.16 am, mobilizing 17 fire tenders to the scene, as confirmed by a Delhi Fire Services official.

The fire erupted on the ground floor of the two-story building. The injured workers were promptly transported to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital while efforts to extinguish the fire continued.

(With inputs from agencies.)

