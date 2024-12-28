Factory Blaze Leads to Blast in Delhi

In a startling incident on Saturday morning, a fire at a namkeen factory in Najafgarh, southwest Delhi, caused a blast that left four workers injured.

Authorities received an emergency call at 8.16 am, mobilizing 17 fire tenders to the scene, as confirmed by a Delhi Fire Services official.

The fire erupted on the ground floor of the two-story building. The injured workers were promptly transported to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital while efforts to extinguish the fire continued.

