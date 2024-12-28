Left Menu

Justice Prevails: Trio Acquitted in 2018 Attempted Murder Case

A court has acquitted three men in a 2018 attempt to murder case, as the prosecution failed to establish the charges. The star witnesses turned hostile, denying accusations. Without evidence, the court declared Manoj Hathori, Nikhil, and Rakesh alias Raka not guilty of all charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2024 12:07 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 11:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable decision, a court has acquitted three individuals charged with attempted murder and criminal intimidation in a 2018 case, citing the prosecution's inability to substantiate the allegations.

Presided over by Additional Sessions Judge Vishal Pahuja, the case involved accusations that the defendants fired shots into the air outside the victim's residence on May 14, 2018, an action alleged to have intimidated the victim.

The court noted the prosecution's failure, as key witnesses turned hostile. With insufficient evidence, the court cleared Manoj Hathori, Nikhil, and Rakesh alias Raka of all charges, reflecting a significant lapse in the prosecutorial efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

