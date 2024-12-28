Left Menu

Supreme Court Intervenes: Punjab's Dallewal Hospital Shift Dilemma

The Supreme Court has intervened in the Punjab farmer protest, urging the state government to hospitalize fasting leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal by December 31. Dallewal, resisting medical aid, protests for farmers' rights. The court criticized the Punjab government for not managing the situation effectively and addressing non-compliance with medical directives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2024 12:45 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 12:45 IST
The Supreme Court has stepped in, granting the Punjab government until December 31 to persuade farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal to leave his protest fast site for hospitalization. Dallewal has been fasting since November 26, advocating for farmers' demands against the center.

The court expressed dissatisfaction with the Punjab government's handling of the situation, criticizing its failure to provide medical assistance earlier as directed. Resistance from surrounding protesters has complicated efforts, the court observed, potentially implicating criminal offences of abetment to suicide.

The bench permitted Punjab to seek logistical help from the central government if needed. Recognizing Dallewal's resistance as influenced by peer pressure, the court reiterated the need for swift action, prioritizing his health and compliance with medical directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

