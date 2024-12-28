Taliban Forces Retaliate Against Pakistan

In a significant development, Afghan Taliban forces executed a calculated assault against several locations in neighboring Pakistan. This action follows earlier airstrikes undertaken by Pakistan, which has stirred tension in the region.

The Afghan defense ministry confirmed the operation, though it notably refrained from directly identifying Pakistan as the target. The official statement described the action as occurring beyond the 'hypothetical line', a term used to denote the contentious boundary between the two countries.

This altercation marks another chapter in the longstanding territorial disputes between Afghanistan and Pakistan, intensifying regional instability and diplomatic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)