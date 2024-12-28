Left Menu

Taliban Forces Retaliate Against Pakistan

Afghan Taliban forces launched an attack targeting locations in neighboring Pakistan in retaliation for earlier Pakistani airstrikes. The Afghan defense ministry mentioned the operation without directly naming Pakistan, referring instead to the strikes occurring beyond the disputed border line known as the 'hypothetical line'.

  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

In a significant development, Afghan Taliban forces executed a calculated assault against several locations in neighboring Pakistan. This action follows earlier airstrikes undertaken by Pakistan, which has stirred tension in the region.

The Afghan defense ministry confirmed the operation, though it notably refrained from directly identifying Pakistan as the target. The official statement described the action as occurring beyond the 'hypothetical line', a term used to denote the contentious boundary between the two countries.

This altercation marks another chapter in the longstanding territorial disputes between Afghanistan and Pakistan, intensifying regional instability and diplomatic challenges.

