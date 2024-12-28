Left Menu

Family Betrayal: Justice Sought for Minor in Disturbing Case

In a horrific case of familial betrayal, a minor in Bidhuna has accused her grandfather, father, and uncle of prolonged sexual assault resulting in her pregnancy. Following the complaint, local police arrested the accused, who now face charges under various protective laws. Investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Auraiya | Updated: 28-12-2024 15:39 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 15:15 IST
Family Betrayal: Justice Sought for Minor in Disturbing Case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing revelation, three men from a single family have been arrested in Bidhuna for allegedly raping a minor over several months, culminating in her pregnancy, authorities reported on Saturday.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Alok Mishra, the victim came forward on Friday with the aid of a female relative, lodging a complaint at the local police station. The girl implicated her grandfather, father, and uncle, claiming they had been abusing her sexually repeatedly.

With the medical examination confirming her two-month pregnancy, the accused were swiftly arrested and presented in court. Judicial custody has been ordered as investigations, led by the police, proceed under stringent legal frameworks, including the POCSO Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024