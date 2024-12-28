Family Betrayal: Justice Sought for Minor in Disturbing Case

In a disturbing revelation, three men from a single family have been arrested in Bidhuna for allegedly raping a minor over several months, culminating in her pregnancy, authorities reported on Saturday.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Alok Mishra, the victim came forward on Friday with the aid of a female relative, lodging a complaint at the local police station. The girl implicated her grandfather, father, and uncle, claiming they had been abusing her sexually repeatedly.

With the medical examination confirming her two-month pregnancy, the accused were swiftly arrested and presented in court. Judicial custody has been ordered as investigations, led by the police, proceed under stringent legal frameworks, including the POCSO Act.

