Family Betrayal: Justice Sought for Minor in Disturbing Case
In a horrific case of familial betrayal, a minor in Bidhuna has accused her grandfather, father, and uncle of prolonged sexual assault resulting in her pregnancy. Following the complaint, local police arrested the accused, who now face charges under various protective laws. Investigations continue.
- Country:
- India
In a disturbing revelation, three men from a single family have been arrested in Bidhuna for allegedly raping a minor over several months, culminating in her pregnancy, authorities reported on Saturday.
According to Additional Superintendent of Police Alok Mishra, the victim came forward on Friday with the aid of a female relative, lodging a complaint at the local police station. The girl implicated her grandfather, father, and uncle, claiming they had been abusing her sexually repeatedly.
With the medical examination confirming her two-month pregnancy, the accused were swiftly arrested and presented in court. Judicial custody has been ordered as investigations, led by the police, proceed under stringent legal frameworks, including the POCSO Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
