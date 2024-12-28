World News Highlights: Strikes, Deals, and Diplomatic Maneuvers

In a series of striking developments across the globe, Afghan Taliban forces have retaliated against Pakistan following aerial bombardments on Afghan territory, as reported by Afghanistan's defence ministry.

Meanwhile, the Kamal Adwan Hospital in north Gaza became the latest flashpoint in Israeli-Palestinian tensions, as Israeli forces stormed the facility, leaving parts of it ablaze and 25 casualties reported.

On a different note, Austria is set to upgrade its air force by acquiring 12 M-346 FA jets from Italy, replacing the decommissioned Saab 105 planes, marking a significant defense procurement development for the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)