World News Highlights: Strikes, Deals, and Diplomatic Maneuvers

The latest world news includes Afghan Taliban retaliation against Pakistan airstrikes, an evacuation at a Gaza hospital due to Israeli raids, Austria's plan to buy Italian fighter jets, Russia foiling a Ukrainian plot, and Manmohan Singh's funeral. Additionally, a tanker incident in Finland and Ukraine's strikes in Russia are highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 18:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a series of striking developments across the globe, Afghan Taliban forces have retaliated against Pakistan following aerial bombardments on Afghan territory, as reported by Afghanistan's defence ministry.

Meanwhile, the Kamal Adwan Hospital in north Gaza became the latest flashpoint in Israeli-Palestinian tensions, as Israeli forces stormed the facility, leaving parts of it ablaze and 25 casualties reported.

On a different note, Austria is set to upgrade its air force by acquiring 12 M-346 FA jets from Italy, replacing the decommissioned Saab 105 planes, marking a significant defense procurement development for the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

