Controversy Surrounds Karnataka Minister in Contractor Suicide Case
Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge calls for an independent probe into the alleged suicide of contractor Sachin Monappa Panchal in Bidar. Accusations against his associate have sparked political tensions, with BJP demanding Kharge's resignation. Kharge insists neither he nor the government is involved.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has called for an independent investigation by a state agency into the recent alleged suicide of contractor Sachin Monappa Panchal in Bidar. Panchal, who was 26, left behind a note accusing Kharge's associate, Raju Kapanur, of making death threats and demanding money for contract awards.
The incident has escalated into a political controversy, with the BJP accusing Kharge of involvement and demanding his resignation. However, Kharge has denied any connection to the case, stating that neither he, his department, nor the government had any involvement, and criticized the BJP for politicizing the issue.
Kharge alleges that the BJP is targeting him due to his ideological stance and refutes any claims of wrongdoing, challenging his accusers to produce evidence. Despite eight individuals being named as accused, including a Congress member's brother, Kharge emphasizes the need for a thorough investigation to reveal the truth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Constitutional Debate Sparks Political Tensions in Lok Sabha
Tax Turmoil: Italy's Revenue Chief Resigns Amid Political Tensions
ISKCON Faces Rising Challenges in Bangladesh: Safety Concerns and Political Tensions
U.S. and China Renew Science Agreement Amid Political Tensions
Karnataka Political Tensions: Deputy CM Takes on Divided BJP