Controversy Surrounds Karnataka Minister in Contractor Suicide Case

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge calls for an independent probe into the alleged suicide of contractor Sachin Monappa Panchal in Bidar. Accusations against his associate have sparked political tensions, with BJP demanding Kharge's resignation. Kharge insists neither he nor the government is involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-12-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 19:04 IST
Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has called for an independent investigation by a state agency into the recent alleged suicide of contractor Sachin Monappa Panchal in Bidar. Panchal, who was 26, left behind a note accusing Kharge's associate, Raju Kapanur, of making death threats and demanding money for contract awards.

The incident has escalated into a political controversy, with the BJP accusing Kharge of involvement and demanding his resignation. However, Kharge has denied any connection to the case, stating that neither he, his department, nor the government had any involvement, and criticized the BJP for politicizing the issue.

Kharge alleges that the BJP is targeting him due to his ideological stance and refutes any claims of wrongdoing, challenging his accusers to produce evidence. Despite eight individuals being named as accused, including a Congress member's brother, Kharge emphasizes the need for a thorough investigation to reveal the truth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

