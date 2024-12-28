Lebanon Expels Syrian Military Personnel Amid Border Crackdown
Lebanon deported around 70 Syrian officers and soldiers who entered illegally. Many senior Syrian figures fled to Lebanon following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime. The Lebanese authorities found them in a truck during a border crackdown. Some family members of Assad have already flown out of Lebanon.
Lebanon has deported approximately 70 Syrian military officers and soldiers who had illegally entered via informal routes, a Lebanese security official confirmed. They were returned through the northern Arida crossing and detained by Syria's new ruling authorities.
The crackdown comes amid Syria's new administration intensifying efforts against remnants of Bashar al-Assad's toppled regime. Senior military personnel and close associates of the former ruling family fled to Lebanon, exacerbating the tension along the porous border.
The operation follows Syrian figure Rifaat al-Assad's flight to Dublin from Beirut and Lebanese Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi's statement that several Syrian officials entered Lebanon illegally. Requests for comments from Lebanese and Syrian officials remained unanswered.
(With inputs from agencies.)
