Lebanon Expels Syrian Military Personnel Amid Border Crackdown

Lebanon has deported approximately 70 Syrian military officers and soldiers who had illegally entered via informal routes, a Lebanese security official confirmed. They were returned through the northern Arida crossing and detained by Syria's new ruling authorities.

The crackdown comes amid Syria's new administration intensifying efforts against remnants of Bashar al-Assad's toppled regime. Senior military personnel and close associates of the former ruling family fled to Lebanon, exacerbating the tension along the porous border.

The operation follows Syrian figure Rifaat al-Assad's flight to Dublin from Beirut and Lebanese Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi's statement that several Syrian officials entered Lebanon illegally. Requests for comments from Lebanese and Syrian officials remained unanswered.

(With inputs from agencies.)