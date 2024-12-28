Left Menu

Lebanon Expels Syrian Military Personnel Amid Border Crackdown

Lebanon deported around 70 Syrian officers and soldiers who entered illegally. Many senior Syrian figures fled to Lebanon following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime. The Lebanese authorities found them in a truck during a border crackdown. Some family members of Assad have already flown out of Lebanon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 19:46 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 19:46 IST
Lebanon Expels Syrian Military Personnel Amid Border Crackdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Lebanon has deported approximately 70 Syrian military officers and soldiers who had illegally entered via informal routes, a Lebanese security official confirmed. They were returned through the northern Arida crossing and detained by Syria's new ruling authorities.

The crackdown comes amid Syria's new administration intensifying efforts against remnants of Bashar al-Assad's toppled regime. Senior military personnel and close associates of the former ruling family fled to Lebanon, exacerbating the tension along the porous border.

The operation follows Syrian figure Rifaat al-Assad's flight to Dublin from Beirut and Lebanese Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi's statement that several Syrian officials entered Lebanon illegally. Requests for comments from Lebanese and Syrian officials remained unanswered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
2
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
3
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024