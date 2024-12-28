Crackdown on Crime in Jammu and Kashmir: Two Notorious Figures Detained
Two individuals, Rahul Kumar and Vishal Kataria, were detained under strict legal acts in Jammu and Kashmir for their involvement in criminal and drug-related activities. Their detentions aim to maintain public peace and combat the drug menace in the region.
In a recent enforcement of stringent legal provisions, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have detained two individuals linked to criminal and drug-related activities, officials reported on Saturday.
Rahul Kumar, identified as a resident of Vijaypur, found himself detained after a formal order was issued under the Public Safety Act (PSA). He has been lodged in Kathua district jail due to his alleged involvement in activities disrupting public peace.
In a related crackdown, Vishal Kataria, known by the alias 'Kannu', was arrested and detained under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act. Authorities allege his significant role in promoting drug use among youths, leading to multiple charges against him.
(With inputs from agencies.)
