Crackdown on Crime in Jammu and Kashmir: Two Notorious Figures Detained

Two individuals, Rahul Kumar and Vishal Kataria, were detained under strict legal acts in Jammu and Kashmir for their involvement in criminal and drug-related activities. Their detentions aim to maintain public peace and combat the drug menace in the region.

Updated: 28-12-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 20:09 IST
In a recent enforcement of stringent legal provisions, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have detained two individuals linked to criminal and drug-related activities, officials reported on Saturday.

Rahul Kumar, identified as a resident of Vijaypur, found himself detained after a formal order was issued under the Public Safety Act (PSA). He has been lodged in Kathua district jail due to his alleged involvement in activities disrupting public peace.

In a related crackdown, Vishal Kataria, known by the alias 'Kannu', was arrested and detained under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act. Authorities allege his significant role in promoting drug use among youths, leading to multiple charges against him.

