The Role of Fraternity in a Divided Nation

Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra has raised concerns about the increasing use of divisive rhetoric related to religion, caste, and ethnicity, posing significant challenges to fraternity and unity within India.

While speaking to the Akhil Bharatiya Adhivakta Parishad, he warned against politicians exploiting identity politics for votes, risking deepening social divides.

He stressed the shared responsibility among citizens, institutions, and leaders to bridge economic disparities and promote fraternity to ensure justice, equality, and freedom endure in society.

(With inputs from agencies.)