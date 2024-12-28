Tragic Bus Accident in Bathinda: CM Announces Ex-Gratia
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia for families of eight individuals who died in the Bathinda bus accident. The accident also left over 20 injured. PM Narendra Modi declared additional relief funds. District administration is providing free medical aid to the injured.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident in Bathinda district, a bus accident claimed the lives of eight individuals and left more than 20 injured on Friday. The bus reportedly broke through the railing of a bridge and plunged into a drain, causing significant casualties.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has voiced deep sorrow over the tragic event. He announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 3 lakh to the families of each of the deceased. Moreover, the chief minister instructed the district administration to ensure free medical treatment for those injured in the accident.
On a national level, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences and announced an additional ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those who were injured, sourced from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Francois Bayrou: The Centrist Contender for France's Next Prime Minister
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Prayagraj, performs puja at Sangam Nose.
Ajit Pawar's Strategic Dialogue with Prime Minister Modi
Francois Bayrou Takes Helm as New French Prime Minister
Francois Bayrou: France's New Prime Minister Amid Political Turmoil