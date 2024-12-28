Tragic Bus Accident in Bathinda: CM Announces Ex-Gratia

In a tragic incident in Bathinda district, a bus accident claimed the lives of eight individuals and left more than 20 injured on Friday. The bus reportedly broke through the railing of a bridge and plunged into a drain, causing significant casualties.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has voiced deep sorrow over the tragic event. He announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 3 lakh to the families of each of the deceased. Moreover, the chief minister instructed the district administration to ensure free medical treatment for those injured in the accident.

On a national level, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences and announced an additional ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those who were injured, sourced from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

(With inputs from agencies.)