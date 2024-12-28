Tragic Blaze: SDO Ashok Kumar Under Legal Scrutiny
A legal case has been filed against SDO Ashok Kumar following the death of his wife Anita Devi, who allegedly self-immolated. Accusations of an extramarital affair and changes in behavior have been leveled against Kumar. An investigation is underway with no arrests made yet.
A legal case has been initiated against the Sub-Divisional Officer of Hazaribag Sadar, Ashok Kumar, after his wife, Anita Devi, died from severe burn injuries. Police confirmed the incident on Saturday, noting it occurred at their official residence in Lohsinghna.
Anita Devi was initially treated at the Bokaro General Hospital's burn unit before being transferred to a private hospital in Ranchi, where she succumbed to her injuries. Her brother Rajkumar Gupta alleged that Kumar's recent behavioral change, influenced by his promotion, along with accusations of extramarital affairs, led to escalating marital strife.
In response, the Superintendent of Police, Arvind Kumar Singh, stated a case has been filed against Kumar, his family, and associates. Investigations are ongoing under the guidance of Sub-Divisional Police Officer (HQ), Amit Kumar Anand. Despite no arrests, the SP emphasized that justice will be pursued without bias.
