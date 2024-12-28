Left Menu

Tragic Blaze: SDO Ashok Kumar Under Legal Scrutiny

A legal case has been filed against SDO Ashok Kumar following the death of his wife Anita Devi, who allegedly self-immolated. Accusations of an extramarital affair and changes in behavior have been leveled against Kumar. An investigation is underway with no arrests made yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hazaribag | Updated: 28-12-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 22:18 IST
Tragic Blaze: SDO Ashok Kumar Under Legal Scrutiny
Ashok Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

A legal case has been initiated against the Sub-Divisional Officer of Hazaribag Sadar, Ashok Kumar, after his wife, Anita Devi, died from severe burn injuries. Police confirmed the incident on Saturday, noting it occurred at their official residence in Lohsinghna.

Anita Devi was initially treated at the Bokaro General Hospital's burn unit before being transferred to a private hospital in Ranchi, where she succumbed to her injuries. Her brother Rajkumar Gupta alleged that Kumar's recent behavioral change, influenced by his promotion, along with accusations of extramarital affairs, led to escalating marital strife.

In response, the Superintendent of Police, Arvind Kumar Singh, stated a case has been filed against Kumar, his family, and associates. Investigations are ongoing under the guidance of Sub-Divisional Police Officer (HQ), Amit Kumar Anand. Despite no arrests, the SP emphasized that justice will be pursued without bias.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
2
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024