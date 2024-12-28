Police Crackdown on Derogatory Social Media Posts

The city police have launched an investigation into derogatory posts on social media, including some targeting their own personnel. Cases have been registered following allegations of insults against the Christian community, with individuals implicated for inciting Hindu sentiments through videos.

The inquiry began after a complaint in October, pointing to two individuals who allegedly made derogatory comments about the Christian community through social media channels. Further investigation uncovered another individual's involvement in stirring Hindu sentiments in support of the accused.

The police have issued a stern warning against posting defamatory or insulting content targeting any community on social media. They have reiterated their commitment to taking strict legal actions against such offenses as part of their effort to uphold harmony and peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)