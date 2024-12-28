Left Menu

Police Crackdown on Derogatory Social Media Posts

City police have started investigations into derogatory social media posts, including one against them. A complaint highlighted insults towards the Christian community and revealed videos inciting Hindus. Authorities warn of strict action against social media posts defaming or hurting any community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-12-2024 22:51 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 22:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The city police have launched an investigation into derogatory posts on social media, including some targeting their own personnel. Cases have been registered following allegations of insults against the Christian community, with individuals implicated for inciting Hindu sentiments through videos.

The inquiry began after a complaint in October, pointing to two individuals who allegedly made derogatory comments about the Christian community through social media channels. Further investigation uncovered another individual's involvement in stirring Hindu sentiments in support of the accused.

The police have issued a stern warning against posting defamatory or insulting content targeting any community on social media. They have reiterated their commitment to taking strict legal actions against such offenses as part of their effort to uphold harmony and peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

