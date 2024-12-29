Left Menu

Dramatic Police Encounter Leads to Arrest of Robbery Suspect

A robbery suspect, Mohd Talib, was arrested following a police encounter in which he was shot and injured. Talib was accused of stealing a car, and the incident occurred during a police operation. His accomplice escaped, but stolen items were recovered at the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pratapgarh | Updated: 29-12-2024 00:13 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 00:13 IST
An alleged robbery suspect was apprehended in a dramatic police encounter Saturday evening, officials confirmed. Mohd Talib, 30, who allegedly purloined a car on December 23, faced a registered complaint at Kunda Police Station.

During a joint operation between the Kunda police and SWAT team on Sheikhpur Aashiq Hathigwan road, Talib was identified. Gunfire ensued, leading to Talib sustaining a leg injury before being taken to a nearby medical facility, according to Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Sanjay Rai.

Meanwhile, Talib's accomplice, identified as Himanshu Yadav, evaded capture. Police succeeded in arresting Talib and recovering the stolen vehicle, along with cartridges and a firearm. Investigation into the matter continues, authorities disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

