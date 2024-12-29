Dramatic Police Encounter Leads to Arrest of Robbery Suspect

An alleged robbery suspect was apprehended in a dramatic police encounter Saturday evening, officials confirmed. Mohd Talib, 30, who allegedly purloined a car on December 23, faced a registered complaint at Kunda Police Station.

During a joint operation between the Kunda police and SWAT team on Sheikhpur Aashiq Hathigwan road, Talib was identified. Gunfire ensued, leading to Talib sustaining a leg injury before being taken to a nearby medical facility, according to Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Sanjay Rai.

Meanwhile, Talib's accomplice, identified as Himanshu Yadav, evaded capture. Police succeeded in arresting Talib and recovering the stolen vehicle, along with cartridges and a firearm. Investigation into the matter continues, authorities disclosed.

