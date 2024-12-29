World Briefs: Apologies, Tensions, and Policy Shifts

In a rare diplomatic move, Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended an apology to Azerbaijan regarding a tragic airliner crash linked to Russian actions. The incident occurred after Russian air defenses targeted Ukrainian drones, resulting in the downing of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane.

Amidst potential U.S. policy shifts under Donald Trump, Iran identifies 2025 as a crucial year for its nuclear agenda. The nation braces for possible re-imposition of economic sanctions, speculating changes to agreements established during Barack Obama's tenure.

Venezuelan political tensions continue as opposition members seek refuge in the Argentine diplomatic residence in Caracas. An opposition adviser labels the accommodation as a 'prison' due to prolonged power outages while accusations of Russian and Ukrainian covert activities surface and international political controversies stir discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)