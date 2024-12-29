Left Menu

World Briefs: Apologies, Tensions, and Policy Shifts

The current world news briefs highlight key global incidents and policy shifts. Russian President Vladimir Putin apologized to Azerbaijan for a plane crash incident. Iran prepares for nuclear policy changes by 2025. Venezuela's opposition is stifled at an Argentine embassy, while the FSB claims to have thwarted Ukrainian assassination plots. In other news, Trump supports Elon Musk in the H-1B visa debate, Syria plans intelligence restructuring, a Finnish tanker is under suspicion, and key health procedures and detainments are reported from Israel and North Korea tightens its stance on US relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2024 05:24 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 05:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a rare diplomatic move, Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended an apology to Azerbaijan regarding a tragic airliner crash linked to Russian actions. The incident occurred after Russian air defenses targeted Ukrainian drones, resulting in the downing of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane.

Amidst potential U.S. policy shifts under Donald Trump, Iran identifies 2025 as a crucial year for its nuclear agenda. The nation braces for possible re-imposition of economic sanctions, speculating changes to agreements established during Barack Obama's tenure.

Venezuelan political tensions continue as opposition members seek refuge in the Argentine diplomatic residence in Caracas. An opposition adviser labels the accommodation as a 'prison' due to prolonged power outages while accusations of Russian and Ukrainian covert activities surface and international political controversies stir discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

