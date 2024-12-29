Left Menu

Overseas Enrollment Booms, Voter Turnout Dips

Despite an increase in overseas electors registering for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, turnout was significantly low, with only 2,958 participating. Kerala had the highest registrations, yet several states like Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh saw no turnout. Challenges such as travel costs and employment were cited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2024 09:45 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 09:45 IST
Overseas Enrollment Booms, Voter Turnout Dips
Despite a notable surge in registrations among overseas Indians for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the actual turnout at the polls was disappointingly small, according to data from the Election Commission of India.

Approximately 1,19,374 overseas Indians registered as electors, with Kerala contributing the highest number at 89,839, a sharp increase from 2019. However, only 2,958 overseas electors made the journey to India to cast their votes.

Factors like travel expenses and work commitments were cited as key reasons for low participation among overseas electors. The Election Commission has suggested enabling voting through postal ballots, but legislative changes are required for this to materialize.

(With inputs from agencies.)

