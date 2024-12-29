Overseas Enrollment Booms, Voter Turnout Dips

Despite a notable surge in registrations among overseas Indians for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the actual turnout at the polls was disappointingly small, according to data from the Election Commission of India.

Approximately 1,19,374 overseas Indians registered as electors, with Kerala contributing the highest number at 89,839, a sharp increase from 2019. However, only 2,958 overseas electors made the journey to India to cast their votes.

Factors like travel expenses and work commitments were cited as key reasons for low participation among overseas electors. The Election Commission has suggested enabling voting through postal ballots, but legislative changes are required for this to materialize.

