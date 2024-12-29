Green Tribunal Urges Crackdown on Illegal Yamuna Sand Mining

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the petitioner to consult either the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) or the mining department regarding claims of illicit instream and riverbed sand extraction from the Yamuna river in north Delhi.

This directive aims to ensure that the committee or department adequately assesses the magnitude of the alleged illegal mining operations.

The petition, submitted by the Jagatpur village chief, accuses the sand mafia of large-scale unauthorized sand extraction. It also alleges that cracks in a bund near Jagatpur and Burari villages are linked to these unlawful activities. The NGT, in their December 24 order led by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A. Senthil Vel, stated that the concern must first be addressed by official authorities to evaluate the 'reality and extent' of illegal mining.

(With inputs from agencies.)