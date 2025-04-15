Left Menu

Journalist Under Attack: Exposing Sand Mafia in Maharashtra

Swati Hadkar, a journalist, was allegedly attacked by the sand mafia while covering illegal sand excavation in Chiplun, Maharashtra. Police registered a case and are investigating the incident. A previous incident in the area involved the death of journalist Shashikant Warishe, highlighting the dangers faced by those reporting on illegal activities.

  • India

A female journalist, Swati Hadkar, associated with a YouTube channel, has allegedly been attacked by members of the sand mafia in the coastal Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra, police announced on Tuesday.

The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday as Hadkar was capturing footage of illicit sand excavation at a river in Chiplun. Eyewitnesses claim that she suffered injuries and was subsequently taken to a state-run hospital for medical attention.

Hadkar has gained recognition for her investigative coverage on illegal sand mining activities in Chiplun. Law enforcement has launched a case against unknown assailants, with an ongoing probe spearheaded by the Chiplun police. This incident draws parallels to the fatal attack on journalist Shashikant Warishe in February 2023, emphasizing the perils faced by reporters confronting unlawful activities.

