Daring Dawn Capture: Notorious Criminals Nabbed in Delhi Shootout

Delhi Police arrested two notorious criminals involved in approximately 80 cases, including armed robbery, following a shootout in west Delhi early Sunday. The suspects were apprehended after police engaged them in Madipur. The criminals sustained leg injuries and are now under medical care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2024 10:53 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 10:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Delhi Police successfully apprehended two infamous criminals on Sunday. The duo, involved in nearly 80 criminal cases, was caught after a shootout in west Delhi, authorities confirmed.

The operation unfolded in the Madipur area after police received a crucial tip-off regarding the suspects' whereabouts. Multiple teams were strategically deployed to block potential escape routes, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer explained.

Though the suspects fired at police, hitting bulletproof vests, no officers were injured. The accused, identified as Rohit Kapoor and Rinku, were eventually subdued with gunshot wounds to their legs and are receiving medical treatment, Veer added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

