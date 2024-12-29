Left Menu

Revamping Criminal Justice: India's 2024 Legislative Overhaul

In 2024, the Union home ministry focused on modernizing India's criminal justice system, implementing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, and quelling violence in Manipur. New laws replaced colonial-era codes, emphasizing justice over punishment. Efforts also aimed at reducing violence in Jammu and Kashmir and resolving Naxal conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2024 12:21 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 12:21 IST
Revamping Criminal Justice: India's 2024 Legislative Overhaul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Union home ministry has replaced century-old criminal laws with modern legislations in 2024 to establish a technology-driven criminal justice system in India. This landmark transition saw the introduction of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, replacing colonial-era laws.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act also took center stage, granting Indian nationality to persecuted minorities from neighboring countries, while efforts to suppress violence in Manipur marked another focus area for the ministry. Despite ongoing unrest, moves to stabilize the region continued under former union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla as the new Manipur governor.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir enjoyed a relatively peaceful election period, with a noted decline in terror-related incidents, pointing to improvements in regional security dynamics. The ministry's strategy also aimed at significantly reducing Naxal-sponsored violence, with an appeal to rebels to surrender and embrace rehabilitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

 Pakistan
2
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

 India
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024