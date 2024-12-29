Delhi Police Bust Major Cannabis Racket Ahead of New Year
Two individuals, Mohammad Akmal and Rohit Kumar, were arrested by Delhi Police for drug trafficking. They were caught with 78 kg of cannabis, intended for distribution in Delhi during New Year celebrations. They are part of a larger drug network sourcing drugs from Andhra Pradesh.
- Country:
- India
In a major crackdown, Delhi Police have arrested two individuals involved in drug trafficking and seized 78 kg of cannabis valued at approximately Rs 39.25 lakh. The arrests were made following intelligence reports that the narcotics were intended for distribution in the city during upcoming New Year celebrations.
Authorities acted on a tip-off and apprehended the suspects, Mohammad Akmal and Rohit Kumar, at Dwarka Sector-23. The duo was found with the illicit substance concealed in a secret compartment within their vehicle, according to senior police sources.
This operation underscores a larger crackdown on a drug network with roots in Andhra Pradesh, targeting New Year revellers in Delhi-NCR. Akmal, identified as a seasoned trafficker from Uttar Pradesh, has been a key player in this illicit trade for years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Police
- drug traffickers
- cannabis
- ganja
- arrest
- New Year
- drug network
- Andhra Pradesh
- crime
- bust
ALSO READ
Entertainment Scoop: Labor Violations, Arrests, and Industry Shake-ups
Telugu Icon Allu Arjun Released After Controversial Arrest
Crackdown on Child Labour: 5 Rescued, Two Arrested in Palghar
Ex-Minister Braga Netto Arrested Amid Coup Allegations
Deputy CM's Quick Action Leads to Arrest of Drunken Truck Driver