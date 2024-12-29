Left Menu

Delhi Police Bust Major Cannabis Racket Ahead of New Year

Two individuals, Mohammad Akmal and Rohit Kumar, were arrested by Delhi Police for drug trafficking. They were caught with 78 kg of cannabis, intended for distribution in Delhi during New Year celebrations. They are part of a larger drug network sourcing drugs from Andhra Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2024 13:57 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 13:57 IST
Delhi Police Bust Major Cannabis Racket Ahead of New Year
In a major crackdown, Delhi Police have arrested two individuals involved in drug trafficking and seized 78 kg of cannabis valued at approximately Rs 39.25 lakh. The arrests were made following intelligence reports that the narcotics were intended for distribution in the city during upcoming New Year celebrations.

Authorities acted on a tip-off and apprehended the suspects, Mohammad Akmal and Rohit Kumar, at Dwarka Sector-23. The duo was found with the illicit substance concealed in a secret compartment within their vehicle, according to senior police sources.

This operation underscores a larger crackdown on a drug network with roots in Andhra Pradesh, targeting New Year revellers in Delhi-NCR. Akmal, identified as a seasoned trafficker from Uttar Pradesh, has been a key player in this illicit trade for years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

