Left Menu

Daring Dawn Arrest: Delhi's Most Wanted Criminals Apprehended

Delhi Police successfully apprehended two notorious criminals, Rohit Kapoor and Rinku, after a dramatic shootout in west Delhi. Both men, highly wanted for over 80 criminal cases, were captured following an intensive manhunt. Despite exchange of gunfire, the police sustained no injuries, and both suspects are receiving medical attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 15:50 IST
Daring Dawn Arrest: Delhi's Most Wanted Criminals Apprehended
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic pre-dawn operation on Sunday, Delhi Police arrested two notorious criminals involved in over 80 cases, including armed robbery, officials have confirmed. The arrests followed a shootout in West Delhi's Madipur area.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer, the police formed multiple teams to seal exit routes after receiving a tip-off. Around 4:30 am, when the suspects were cornered, they opened fire. Fortunately, the bullets only hit the officers' bulletproof vests, leaving them unharmed.

The suspects, identified as Rohit Kapoor and Rinku, suffered gunshot wounds in their legs during the exchange and are being treated in a nearby hospital. Both have extensive criminal histories, with Rinku linked to 48 criminal cases and Kapoor to over 40, largely targeting vulnerable individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

 Pakistan
2
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

 India
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024