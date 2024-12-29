Daring Dawn Arrest: Delhi's Most Wanted Criminals Apprehended

In a dramatic pre-dawn operation on Sunday, Delhi Police arrested two notorious criminals involved in over 80 cases, including armed robbery, officials have confirmed. The arrests followed a shootout in West Delhi's Madipur area.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer, the police formed multiple teams to seal exit routes after receiving a tip-off. Around 4:30 am, when the suspects were cornered, they opened fire. Fortunately, the bullets only hit the officers' bulletproof vests, leaving them unharmed.

The suspects, identified as Rohit Kapoor and Rinku, suffered gunshot wounds in their legs during the exchange and are being treated in a nearby hospital. Both have extensive criminal histories, with Rinku linked to 48 criminal cases and Kapoor to over 40, largely targeting vulnerable individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)