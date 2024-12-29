BJP Questions Congress Leadership Amid Contractor's Tragic Death

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing attack on Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, connecting his family to the tragic suicide of a contractor in Karnataka. The incident has raised questions about accountability within the Congress leadership.

R Ashoka, Leader of Opposition, has accused state Minister Priyank Kharge, Mallikarjun Kharge's son, of culpability in the death of Bidar-based civil contractor Sachin Panchal. Ashoka demands Priyank Kharge's resignation, challenging the morality he preaches.

In his alleged suicide note, Panchal pointed fingers at Kharge's aide, Raju Kapanur, for issuing death threats. Mallikarjun Kharge, however, has refuted these claims, citing his name's absence from the note and advocating for an official police investigation.

