BJP Questions Congress Leadership Amid Contractor's Tragic Death
The BJP has criticized Mallikarjun Kharge following the alleged suicide of a Karnataka contractor. They claim Kharge's family is involved and demand his son’s resignation. The contractor's note reportedly accuses Kharge's aide of making death threats. Kharge denies involvement and seeks a police investigation.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing attack on Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, connecting his family to the tragic suicide of a contractor in Karnataka. The incident has raised questions about accountability within the Congress leadership.
R Ashoka, Leader of Opposition, has accused state Minister Priyank Kharge, Mallikarjun Kharge's son, of culpability in the death of Bidar-based civil contractor Sachin Panchal. Ashoka demands Priyank Kharge's resignation, challenging the morality he preaches.
In his alleged suicide note, Panchal pointed fingers at Kharge's aide, Raju Kapanur, for issuing death threats. Mallikarjun Kharge, however, has refuted these claims, citing his name's absence from the note and advocating for an official police investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
