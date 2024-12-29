US News Highlights: Debt Concerns, Labor Battles, and Weekend Storms

In a letter to lawmakers, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that the nation could hit its debt limit by January 14, necessitating 'extraordinary measures' to prevent default. Yellen urged Congress to act swiftly to safeguard the country's financial integrity.

Simultaneously, a federal appeals court largely dismissed Starbucks' appeal after the company was accused of unlawfully firing union-organizing baristas. This ruling could impact other companies challenging the National Labor Relations Board, such as Amazon and SpaceX.

Weekend travel plans were severely disrupted due to harsh weather, with deadly tornadoes and intense snow affecting thousands of flights nationwide. The National Weather Service issued numerous warnings as travelers faced widespread delays and cancellations.

