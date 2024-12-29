Left Menu

US News Highlights: Debt Concerns, Labor Battles, and Weekend Storms

The U.S. faces a possible debt default as early as January 14, numerous airline delays over the weekend, and increasing controversies in domestic labor and tech policies. Meanwhile, severe weather caused travel disruptions, a major lottery was won in California, and homelessness saw a significant rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 18:31 IST
In a letter to lawmakers, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that the nation could hit its debt limit by January 14, necessitating 'extraordinary measures' to prevent default. Yellen urged Congress to act swiftly to safeguard the country's financial integrity.

Simultaneously, a federal appeals court largely dismissed Starbucks' appeal after the company was accused of unlawfully firing union-organizing baristas. This ruling could impact other companies challenging the National Labor Relations Board, such as Amazon and SpaceX.

Weekend travel plans were severely disrupted due to harsh weather, with deadly tornadoes and intense snow affecting thousands of flights nationwide. The National Weather Service issued numerous warnings as travelers faced widespread delays and cancellations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

