Telangana Police Chief Intensifies Crackdown on Maoists and Crime

Telangana's Director General of Police, Jitender, reaffirms commitment to public safety by warning CPI (Maoists) to stay out of the state. The DGP highlighted effective crime control in 2024, addressing Maoist actions, narcotic crimes, cybercrimes, and phone-tapping cases. Actions include arrests, seizures, and coordination with CBI for international notices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-12-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 18:33 IST
The Director General of Police of Telangana, Jitender, has issued a stern warning to the CPI (Maoists), urging them to desist from any activities within the state. He emphasized strong police responses to safeguard public safety, during a press briefing on Sunday.

Jitender reported effective crime management in 2024, particularly against violent crimes, Maoist activity, and illegal drugs. Following Maoist-related killings in Mulugu, police operations were launched, resulting in the exchange of fire and notable arrests.

The police chief also highlighted increasing cybercrime rates and addressed the Red Corner Notice initiative involving the CBI, pertaining to the phone tapping case involving the previous regime's officials. He assured ongoing efforts to maintain law and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

