Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

The Delhi Police has initiated a thorough investigation into allegations of unauthorized collection of women's personal information under the pretext of Mahila Samman Yojana. This development follows directives from Lt Governor V K Saxena, who responded to a complaint by Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit.

The investigation strategy involves forming specialized teams across Delhi's 15 police districts, operating under the close supervision of Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs). These teams are tasked with identifying camps purportedly enrolling women in the scheme while potentially breaching their privacy.

Lt Governor Saxena's inquiry order was prompted by a letter addressing concerns about unauthorized data collection by non-government entities. The initiative, promising Rs 1,000 per month to eligible women, is reportedly being facilitated by AAP volunteers, raising concerns among political opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)