PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 12:25 IST
Saurabh Bharadwaj to be Delhi AAP chief, Mehraj Malik to head J-K unit: AAP general secretary Sandeep Pathak.
