Love Turned Sour: Stabbing in SRK Colony

A woman and two accomplices, her friend and stepbrother, have been accused in a knife attack on her former boyfriend in Nagpur, according to local police authorities. The incident unfolded following a relationship dispute.

Taking place in SRK Colony, Uppalwadi, Kapil Nagar police reported that the confrontation occurred last Friday. The woman allegedly confronted her ex-boyfriend regarding the end of their relationship, escalating into a violent altercation.

During the argument, the woman's stepbrother allegedly stabbed the boyfriend in the stomach and fled the scene when bystanders intervened. A case of attempted murder has been filed, leading to the arrest of one suspect, the official confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)