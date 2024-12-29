Love Turned Sour: Stabbing in SRK Colony
A woman, her friend, and stepbrother have been implicated in an alleged stabbing incident in Nagpur. After her boyfriend ended their relationship, an argument ensued, leading to the woman's stepbrother attacking the boyfriend with a knife. An attempt to murder case has been filed.
A woman and two accomplices, her friend and stepbrother, have been accused in a knife attack on her former boyfriend in Nagpur, according to local police authorities. The incident unfolded following a relationship dispute.
Taking place in SRK Colony, Uppalwadi, Kapil Nagar police reported that the confrontation occurred last Friday. The woman allegedly confronted her ex-boyfriend regarding the end of their relationship, escalating into a violent altercation.
During the argument, the woman's stepbrother allegedly stabbed the boyfriend in the stomach and fled the scene when bystanders intervened. A case of attempted murder has been filed, leading to the arrest of one suspect, the official confirmed.
