Punjab Police Busts Terror Module Linked to Babbar Khalsa
Punjab Police has dismantled a terror module tied to Babbar Khalsa International and Pakistan's ISI, responsible for grenade attacks on police stations. Five individuals, including mastermind Abhijot Singh, have been arrested. The operation involved retaliatory gunfire with arrests made using tech and human intelligence.
The Punjab Police announced the dismantling of a terror module backed by the banned Babbar Khalsa International and Pakistan's ISI, following a series of grenade attacks on police stations in the region.
With the arrest of five individuals, including the mastermind Abhijot Singh, authorities declare all incidents targeting police establishments in the state have been resolved, according to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.
This significant breakthrough comes after extensive investigations and a confrontation involving gunfire, resulting in the capture of the accused who were linked to operations directed by foreign-based entities, police sources confirmed.
