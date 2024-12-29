Tragic Gorge Plunge Claims Lives in Rikhnikhal
A car plunged into a 150-metre-deep gorge in Rikhnikhal, killing two people, including a PAC jawan, and injuring another severely. The vehicle, supposedly a government car, was heading towards Rikhnikhal when the tragedy took place. Causes of the accident remain unidentified.
A tragic accident occurred on Sunday in the Rikhnikhal block, leading to the deaths of two individuals, including a PAC jawan, while seriously injuring another person. The vehicle they were traveling in fell into a 150-metre-deep gorge near Bayela Malla village.
The car, reportedly being used as a government vehicle, was en route to Rikhnikhal when it plunged into the gorge for reasons yet determined. The incident shocked the local community as they mourn the loss of two lives.
Authorities have identified the deceased as PAC jawan Dilbar Singh, aged 50, from Dobaria village, and Jasveer Singh, 36, from Bangar village. The driver, Satpal Singh, sustained serious injuries and is receiving treatment at the Primary Health Centre in Rikhnikhal. The cause of the accident remains under investigation according to the district disaster management center.
