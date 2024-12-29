Left Menu

Delhi Police Crackdown on Voter Registration Fraud

Delhi Police have filed an FIR against four individuals for allegedly submitting fraudulent voter registration applications using Form-6. The action followed a complaint from the electoral officer in Okhla, highlighting the use of falsified documents by applicants to deceive authorities.

  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have taken a decisive step against fraudulent voter registration by filing an FIR against four individuals accused of submitting fake applications online through Form-6.

The move came after the electoral registration officer in Okhla alerted the authorities with a letter to Shaheen Bagh's Station House Officer, pointing out these fraudulent registrations.

The letter alleged that the applicants, identified as Mohammad Haris, Anu Sharma, Anil Kumar Jain, and Mohammad Azizur Rahman, used doctored documents, such as Aadhar Cards and electricity bills, to falsely claim identity and residency.

