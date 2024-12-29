Delhi Police Crackdown on Voter Registration Fraud

Delhi Police have taken a decisive step against fraudulent voter registration by filing an FIR against four individuals accused of submitting fake applications online through Form-6.

The move came after the electoral registration officer in Okhla alerted the authorities with a letter to Shaheen Bagh's Station House Officer, pointing out these fraudulent registrations.

The letter alleged that the applicants, identified as Mohammad Haris, Anu Sharma, Anil Kumar Jain, and Mohammad Azizur Rahman, used doctored documents, such as Aadhar Cards and electricity bills, to falsely claim identity and residency.

