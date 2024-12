Tragic End: Soccer Star Aleksei Bugayev Succumbs in Ukraine War

Aleksei Bugayev, a former member of Russia's national soccer team, has been killed in Ukraine's prolonged conflict, according to Russian media reports quoting his father and agent.

Bugayev, aged 43, played in Euro 2004 and for several Moscow clubs before ending his career in 2010. Intense fighting has prevented the retrieval of his body for burial.

In September, Bugayev was sentenced to prison on drug trafficking charges and later volunteered for the war in Ukraine amid Russian efforts to recruit from prisons.

