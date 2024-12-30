Tragic Blast of Unrequited Love

A young man, Ramachandra, tragically died in an explosion after allegedly setting off a gelatin stick outside the home of a girl he was romantically involved with. The police revealed Monday that the incident occurred at Kalenahalli village in Mandya district early Sunday morning.

Ramachandra had faced legal troubles last year for being in a relationship with the minor and was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. After spending three months in jail, he managed to reconcile with the girl's family, which eventually led to the case's dismissal. Despite the reconciliation, he continued to maintain contact with the girl, much to her family's disapproval.

According to a senior police officer, her family was planning her marriage to another suitor when she reached the legal age. On Sunday, Ramachandra, upset and rejected, carried a gelatin stick to the girl's residence in a bid for attention, leading to his untimely death. The family of the deceased, involved in quarry business, has filed a complaint stating the death was suspicious, prompting police investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)