Left Menu

Punjab's United Front: Farmers' Bandh Halts Life

The farmers in Punjab have initiated a statewide bandh, demanding a legal guarantee for minimum support prices from the Centre. The protest has disrupted rail and road traffic, shuttered businesses, and gained immense support from various sections, highlighting their grievances against the government's inaction on critical agricultural issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-12-2024 11:14 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 11:14 IST
Punjab's United Front: Farmers' Bandh Halts Life
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The state of Punjab witnessed widespread disruption as farmers enforced a bandh demanding a legal guarantee on minimum support prices (MSP) for their crops. The bandh resulted in crippled rail and road networks and widespread closure of commercial establishments.

Leaders from Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha spearheaded the protest, criticizing the Centre's inaction regarding MSP laws. Despite the turmoil, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher announced emergency services were operational.

The shutdown saw vast support from transporters, traders, and employee unions, underscoring the solidarity among local communities in the movement for farmers' rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol in martial law probe, reports AP.

South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk...

 Global
2
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Sustainability Through Circular Economy and Renewable Energy Innovations

Behavioral Insights on Waste Management: A Path to Sustainable Urban Practices

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024