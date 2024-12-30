Punjab's United Front: Farmers' Bandh Halts Life

The state of Punjab witnessed widespread disruption as farmers enforced a bandh demanding a legal guarantee on minimum support prices (MSP) for their crops. The bandh resulted in crippled rail and road networks and widespread closure of commercial establishments.

Leaders from Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha spearheaded the protest, criticizing the Centre's inaction regarding MSP laws. Despite the turmoil, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher announced emergency services were operational.

The shutdown saw vast support from transporters, traders, and employee unions, underscoring the solidarity among local communities in the movement for farmers' rights.

