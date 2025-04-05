ASHA Workers' Protest: Spiraling Dispute Over Honorarium Hike

ASHA workers in Kerala, protesting for 55 days, have accused Congress-affiliated INTUC of betrayal, after it proposed a committee to address their demands amid failed negotiations with the government. The workers seek an immediate honorarium increase from Rs 7,000 to Rs 21,000 in phases to resolve the standoff.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George's talks with the Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers broke down as they resisted forming a committee. S Mini, KAHWA's state vice president, claimed pressure from trade unions, but INTUC state's president R Chandrasekharan denied instigating the committee proposal.

KAHWA's general secretary, M A Bindu, clarified their non-opposition to a committee for wider issues but stressed immediate honorarium hikes were needed to conclude the protests. The ongoing agitation has seen an indefinite hunger strike, highlighting the deepening crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)