India's Strategic Embrace with the Gulf: A 2024 Diplomatic Milestone

India has intensified its diplomatic and economic connections with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region in 2024. This year has seen key developments, including high-profile visits from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to three of the GCC countries, with a landmark visit to Kuwait.

The strategic partnership between India and the GCC has been marked by a series of significant bilateral agreements, focusing on trade, energy collaboration, and cultural exchange. The implementation of the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement has facilitated robust trade links.

However, challenges remain in addressing labour rights, expatriate welfare, and regional tensions, such as the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. As the year progresses, maintaining an ongoing dialogue will be crucial to navigating these issues.

