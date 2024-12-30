India's Strategic Embrace with the Gulf: A 2024 Diplomatic Milestone
India has strengthened its diplomatic and economic ties with the GCC region in 2024, marked by high-profile visits from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and significant bilateral agreements. Key developments include a focus on trade, energy, and cultural exchange, alongside challenges in labour rights and regional tensions.
- United Arab Emirates
India has intensified its diplomatic and economic connections with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region in 2024. This year has seen key developments, including high-profile visits from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to three of the GCC countries, with a landmark visit to Kuwait.
The strategic partnership between India and the GCC has been marked by a series of significant bilateral agreements, focusing on trade, energy collaboration, and cultural exchange. The implementation of the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement has facilitated robust trade links.
However, challenges remain in addressing labour rights, expatriate welfare, and regional tensions, such as the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. As the year progresses, maintaining an ongoing dialogue will be crucial to navigating these issues.
