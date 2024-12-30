Left Menu

India's Strategic Embrace with the Gulf: A 2024 Diplomatic Milestone

India has strengthened its diplomatic and economic ties with the GCC region in 2024, marked by high-profile visits from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and significant bilateral agreements. Key developments include a focus on trade, energy, and cultural exchange, alongside challenges in labour rights and regional tensions.

India has intensified its diplomatic and economic connections with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region in 2024. This year has seen key developments, including high-profile visits from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to three of the GCC countries, with a landmark visit to Kuwait.

The strategic partnership between India and the GCC has been marked by a series of significant bilateral agreements, focusing on trade, energy collaboration, and cultural exchange. The implementation of the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement has facilitated robust trade links.

However, challenges remain in addressing labour rights, expatriate welfare, and regional tensions, such as the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. As the year progresses, maintaining an ongoing dialogue will be crucial to navigating these issues.

