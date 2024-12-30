Left Menu

Sebi Launches Major Auction to Recover Illicit Investor Funds

Sebi is set to auction 23 properties from nine firms, including Tower Infotech and Vibgyor Group, in February to recover funds illicitly collected from investors. The auction, ordered by the Calcutta High Court, will feature assets in West Bengal, aiming to recoup approximately Rs 55 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 16:04 IST
Sebi Launches Major Auction to Recover Illicit Investor Funds
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) announced an upcoming auction of 23 properties linked to nine firms, including Tower Infotech and Vibgyor Group, slated for February. This move aims to recover funds improperly secured from investors.

With the Calcutta High Court's directive, Sebi has initiated the process to liquidate these assets, which consist of plots, apartments, and buildings in West Bengal. The auction has a reserve price set at Rs 55 crore, as specified in a Sebi notice.

Justice Sailendra Prasad Talukdar has been appointed as the one-man committee overseeing the asset liquidation. Sebi has partnered with Adroit Technical Services for the sale process. The auction is scheduled for February 6, 2025, through an online platform, as the watchdog seeks to resolve encumbrances and regulatory breaches by these firms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lightning Network Micropayments: Transforming Incentives in Digital Knowledge Markets

Building Public Support for Active Transportation: The Key to Sustainable Mobility

Transforming Public Transport: Adapting to Seniors' Needs in a Digitalizing World

Digital Transformation and Its Impact on Elderly Care Services Across Chinese Regions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024