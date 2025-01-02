Sedition Charges Ignite Religious Tensions in Bangladesh
A Hindu priest and former ISKCON leader, Chinmoy Krishna Das, was denied bail in a Bangladesh court on sedition charges. His arrest has fueled religious tensions, leading to violent protests by members of the Hindu community. The Bangladesh government faces criticism for its handling of the issue.
Updated: 02-01-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 13:05 IST
- Bangladesh
A Bangladesh court has refused bail for Chinmoy Krishna Das, a Hindu priest and ex-ISKCON leader, accused in a sedition case.
Das was arrested upon arriving at Dhaka's airport and attended the hearing virtually. The state opposed bail, citing the gravity of the charges, which could incur a life sentence.
The decision has sparked outrage within the Hindu community, leading to protests marked by violence, including the death of a lawyer. This incident comes amid increased tensions following political changes in Bangladesh.
