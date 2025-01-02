Sedition Charges Ignite Religious Tensions in Bangladesh

A Bangladesh court has refused bail for Chinmoy Krishna Das, a Hindu priest and ex-ISKCON leader, accused in a sedition case.

Das was arrested upon arriving at Dhaka's airport and attended the hearing virtually. The state opposed bail, citing the gravity of the charges, which could incur a life sentence.

The decision has sparked outrage within the Hindu community, leading to protests marked by violence, including the death of a lawyer. This incident comes amid increased tensions following political changes in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)