Inferno at Bike Showroom: Fire Engulfs Two Wheelers

A catastrophic fire erupted at a bike showroom near Mahadevapura, consuming at least fifty-two two-wheelers, police reported on Thursday.

The blaze is believed to have been triggered by an electric short circuit, occurring when the showroom was closed for the night. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Residents noticed plumes of thick smoke emerging from the building, prompting a swift response from fire tenders who managed to control and extinguish the flames.

(With inputs from agencies.)