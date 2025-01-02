Left Menu

Inferno at Bike Showroom: Fire Engulfs Two Wheelers

A devastating fire broke out at a bike showroom near Mahadevapura, destroying at least fifty-two two-wheelers. Allegedly caused by an electric short circuit, the fire occurred while the showroom was closed. Local residents reported the incident, allowing fire tenders to extinguish the flames promptly.

A catastrophic fire erupted at a bike showroom near Mahadevapura, consuming at least fifty-two two-wheelers, police reported on Thursday.

The blaze is believed to have been triggered by an electric short circuit, occurring when the showroom was closed for the night. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Residents noticed plumes of thick smoke emerging from the building, prompting a swift response from fire tenders who managed to control and extinguish the flames.

(With inputs from agencies.)

