Global Impact of Islamic State's Persistent Threat

The Islamic State group has once again made headlines with its involvement in the New Orleans truck attack on New Year's Day that left 15 dead and 30 injured. The suspect, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, reportedly waved the extremist group's flag during the assault.

Key figures such as U.S. President Joe Biden have been briefed about Jabbar's online posts influenced by Islamic State ideology. Analysts note that the group has maintained its violent reputation by inspiring similar attacks worldwide, from Europe to Africa.

While the group has lost its formal territory, it has conducted devastating attacks like those in Somalia, Oman, and Russia. The threat is further complicated by its scattered cells in the Middle East and alliances in regions like Africa, posing global security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)