Left Menu

Global Impact of Islamic State's Persistent Threat

The Islamic State continues to be a significant threat with activities in the Middle East, Africa, and the West. Despite losing territory, they have inspired attacks globally, including a recent tragic incident in New Orleans. Their influence extends through various factions and sleeper cells strategically situated worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 13:50 IST
Global Impact of Islamic State's Persistent Threat
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Islamic State group has once again made headlines with its involvement in the New Orleans truck attack on New Year's Day that left 15 dead and 30 injured. The suspect, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, reportedly waved the extremist group's flag during the assault.

Key figures such as U.S. President Joe Biden have been briefed about Jabbar's online posts influenced by Islamic State ideology. Analysts note that the group has maintained its violent reputation by inspiring similar attacks worldwide, from Europe to Africa.

While the group has lost its formal territory, it has conducted devastating attacks like those in Somalia, Oman, and Russia. The threat is further complicated by its scattered cells in the Middle East and alliances in regions like Africa, posing global security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025