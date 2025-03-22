Left Menu

Fuel Crisis Paralyzes Red Crescent's Efforts in Gaza

Severe fuel shortages have left less than half of the Palestinian Red Crescent's ambulances operational, crippling emergency responses in Gaza. The closure of borders has exacerbated the situation, leading to a halt in humanitarian aid and emergency services, the IFRC reported on Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 14:12 IST
Fuel Crisis Paralyzes Red Crescent's Efforts in Gaza
Representative Image (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

A severe fuel shortage has paralyzed emergency response operations in Gaza, with the Palestinian Red Crescent reporting a significant reduction in functional ambulances. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) highlighted that fewer than half of their vehicles are currently operational.

The situation has been aggravated by the closure of borders, which has severely impeded service delivery. As a result, only 23 out of 53 ambulances are in service due to the cessation of humanitarian aid, including critical fuel supplies, according to IFRC spokesperson Tommaso Della Longa during a briefing at the United Nations in Geneva.

Gasoline scarcity has left entire communities without the emergency assistance they urgently require. Longa emphasized the pressing need for action as these weakened communities face unaddressed calls for help.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025