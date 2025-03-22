Fuel Crisis Paralyzes Red Crescent's Efforts in Gaza

A severe fuel shortage has paralyzed emergency response operations in Gaza, with the Palestinian Red Crescent reporting a significant reduction in functional ambulances. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) highlighted that fewer than half of their vehicles are currently operational.

The situation has been aggravated by the closure of borders, which has severely impeded service delivery. As a result, only 23 out of 53 ambulances are in service due to the cessation of humanitarian aid, including critical fuel supplies, according to IFRC spokesperson Tommaso Della Longa during a briefing at the United Nations in Geneva.

Gasoline scarcity has left entire communities without the emergency assistance they urgently require. Longa emphasized the pressing need for action as these weakened communities face unaddressed calls for help.

(With inputs from agencies.)