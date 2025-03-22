Peru's Interior Minister Ousted Amid Rising Crime Crisis
Peru's Congress removed Interior Minister Juan José Santiváñez following a no-confidence vote due to his failure to manage increasing violent crime. The decision comes amid heightened public anger following significant incidents, notably the murder of musician Paul Flores. President Boluarte has declared a state of emergency in response.
Peru's Congress has taken decisive action to address the escalating crime crisis by voting to remove Interior Minister Juan José Santiváñez from his position. The move comes in response to mounting concerns over his management of the escalating violence in the country.
Santiváñez, who has been in office for 10 months, will step down within 72 hours as legally required, following the no-confidence vote that passed with 78 in favor, 11 against, and 20 abstentions. Despite his claims of diligent collaboration with police forces, Santiváñez has accepted Congress's verdict.
The decision coincides with public outrage over the rise in violent crimes, notably the murder of Paul Flores, a popular singer. In reaction, President Dina Boluarte has declared a state of emergency in Lima, deploying military support to assist local police in maintaining order amid soaring violence.
