Major Cannabis Bust in Delhi: Police Nab Two from Rajasthan

In a significant drug bust, Delhi Police have apprehended two men from Rajasthan, confiscating a substantial 21.6 kilograms of cannabis with an estimated market value of Rs 21.5 lakh, according to official sources on Thursday.

The arrests occurred in the Vihar Mohan Garden district of Delhi on December 23, when a police patrol discovered a vehicle parked suspiciously near a junk yard. A subsequent search revealed the cannabis haul in the car.

The suspects, identified as Kamal Singh, aged 33, and Ashok Kumar, aged 26, are residents of Rajasthan's Alwar district. Kamal is infamously known for his extensive criminal record, facing 25 charges related to drugs, arms, and attempted murder. Ashok is also linked to three prior offenses of robbery and theft. Both are reputed as drug peddlers operating across multiple states including Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.

