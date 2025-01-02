Terror in the Quarter: New Orleans Attack Stuns Nation

A US Army veteran, motivated by the Islamic State, drove a truck into a New Orleans crowd, killing 15 on New Year's Eve. Chilling videos posted hours earlier on social media revealed his sinister intentions.

The FBI, now spearheading the investigation, treated the attack as an act of terrorism. Officials found weapons and explosives in the vehicle and are investigating potential accomplices.

President Joe Biden labeled the attack as heinous, and sorrow gripped the nation. The tragic event disrupted local celebrations and drew attention to ongoing terror threats on US soil.

