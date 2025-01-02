Tragic End: Autorickshaw Driver Shot Dead Amid Old Rivalry

In a shocking incident in Sonari, a 30-year-old autorickshaw driver named Suraj Pramanik met a tragic end after being shot by two unidentified assailants over what is believed to be an old enmity.

The brutal attack occurred while Pramanik was resting in his vehicle near Bal Vihar. The perpetrators, who were on a motorcycle, fired at him before fleeing the scene.

Local residents transported Pramanik to MGM hospital, but he was declared dead upon arrival. Police have registered a case and are actively investigating. An empty cartridge was found at the site, adding to the list of evidence being scrutinized. Pramanik's family allege past conflicts with Kallu and Manoj Jaiswal could be behind the incident.

